Storm Win Day Game Against 66ers, Notch Third Consecutive Win Presented by the Valley News

May 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

On a perfect Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Elsinore Storm came back home for their first series since mid-April. This was a much-needed win that followed a tough road trip where the Storm lost nine of their first ten games before sweeping a doubleheader on Sunday. Today's win gives them three consecutive victories and puts them three wins behind the Quakes.

Fernando Sanchez was today's starting pitcher and he put together a quality start. He went six innings, allowed just two hits, struck out five, and allowed one earned run. This was the first quality start for the Lake Elsinore Storm this season and kept the Storm firmly in the lead as soon as the second inning was completed.

The first runs of the game came in that second inning. In his return to the Storm, Jacob Campbell led off the inning with a single, Ethan Long would then walk, and both batters would advance on a balk from the 66ers' starting pitcher. Oswaldo Linares would hit a single on a sharp line drive into left field to score the game's first run, putting Long at third.

Nick Vogt would hit yet another sharp single to score the second run before Braedon Karpathios walked, and a wild pitch would score the game's third run. The Storm would never trail in this game, instead, Sanchez would get through six innings allowing one run on a home run to Sonny DiChiara. As they have at home all year, the Storm would respond. A single from Karpathios would precede a home run from Jay Beshears. This would give the Storm a 5-1 lead and would be their last run scored in the game.

Beshears continues to destroy worlds in Single-A. His batting average is up to .354 with an OBP of .522. He leads the California League in walks (29) and is third in OPS (1.022).

The Storm ultimately won today's game by a final score of 5-4. Javier Chacon would slam the door shut by going two innings without giving up a hit or a run and striking out three. They will play again tomorrow for Wildlife Wednesday at 6:05 PM.

