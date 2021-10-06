Storm Training Camp Opens Saturday

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm begins training camp this Saturday October 9th, 2021 at The River's Edge in Davenport. The full 2021-2022 training camp schedule is as follows:

Saturday October 9th, 2021: The River's Edge: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Sunday October 10th, 2021: The River's Edge: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Monday October 11th, 2021: TaxSlayer Center: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

TaxSlayer Center: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday October 12th, 2021: TaxSlayer Center: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

TaxSlayer Center: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday October 13th, 2021: TaxSlayer Center: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Thursday October 14th, 2021: TaxSlayer Center: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Training camp leads into opening night on Friday October 15th at 7:10 PM. All sessions will be open to the media and public.

Johnny Bonta has won a spot on the Storm's training camp roster. Bonta, 25, is from West Chester Ohio and earned the spot at this week's Storm's Free Agent Camp. After playing one season of collegiate hockey at the University of Cincinnati where he tallied 58 points in 33 games, Bonta transitioned to the Black Diamond Hockey League and rostered with the Bozeman Stingers. He will take the ice with the Storm Saturday October 9th at the River's Edge ice arena in Davenport.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit QuadCityStorm.com to purchase tickets.

