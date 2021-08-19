Storm Tops Inland Empire 8-6, Evens Series

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-6 at San Manuel Stadium on Wednesday night dropping the Sixers back to .500 at 46-46. The Storm (40-51) were powered by a three-run third and a four-run eighth.

The Sixers did take a lead in the first when Kyren Paris doubled with two outs versus Storm starter Dwayne Matos. Braxton Martinez then singled Paris home to get IE on the board. Sixers starter Brett Kerry tossed two no-hit innings and was replaced by Jack Kochanowicz in the third. With two on in the third, Brandon Valenzuela gave the Storm a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to right, his sixth HR of the season. Inland Empire shaved the lead to 3-2 in the fourth when Paris singled, stole second and scored on Martinez' second RBI single of the night. Inland Empire took a lead in the sixth 4-3 aided by a pair of errors by the Storm. Matos went 6.0IP allowing four runs, three earned in a no-decision. The Storm recaptured the lead in the eighth however as Sixers' lefty Garrett Lawson (2-3) walked Robert Hassell III to open the frame and then Valenzueal singled (Valenzuela also doubled and walked in the game, missing a cycle by a triple). Jarryd Dale then singled to tie the game. The Storm took the lead on a double steal of second and home by the Dale and Valenzuela making it 5-4. Later in the frame another run came home on a wild pitch and Cristian Heredia's RBI single made it 7-4. Inland Empire got a run back in eighth on a RBI single by Paxton Wallace making it 7-5 but the Storm got a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth to pad the lead to 8-5. In the bottom of the ninth, Carlos Reina doubled with one out for Inland Empire and thncame home on D'Shawn Knowles RBI single making it 8-6 with the tying run at the plate. Storm righty Jason Reynolds got a ground out and popout to end the contest and earn his first save. The win went to righty Alek Jacob (1-0), his first victory as a professional following a scoreless seventh inning.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

