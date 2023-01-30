Storm to Host 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting

MOLINE, IL - Today the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9AM and 7PM to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm's February 3rd and February 4th games. Brushes, paint and all materials necessary for painting names will be provided and the event is free.

Officials from the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will be on location at Vibrant Arena Monday the 30th from 11AM-12PM for media availability.

The Storm returns to the ice Friday February 3 at 7:10 PM for Radar's Birthday. Mascots from around the QCA will be in attendance and the first 1000 fans get a free Storm mini-stick. Friday's game was rescheduled from December 23 when weather forced the game to be canceled.

Saturday is the Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity. The Storm will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer Jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

Fans can get tickets for both games at QuadCityStom.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

