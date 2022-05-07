Storm Stave off Series Loss with 7-1 Victory over Quakes

After failing to score a run and only notching 1 hit in the previous game, the Storm's offense was re-ignited Saturday night. They would begin their offensive production in a familiar way, capitalizing on mistakes from their opponent. In the first inning of the game, Cole Cummings would come home on a wild pitch.

Meanwhile, Storm pitching would go 6 scoreless innings. Victor Lizarraga would start the night and go 3.1 innings while striking out 3. Aaron Holiday, who sports an ERA of just 1, would follow him with 2.2 innings of no-run baseball while striking out 4. He has now gone 9 innings while only allowing 2 hits and striking out 12.

In the 3rd inning, the Storm would do something rarely seen at The Diamond. Cole Cummings and Justin Farmer would both hit home runs but of much different varieties. Cummings would slam the ball into the batter's eye while, scoring 3 runs in one swing. Farmer would follow him with a ball perfectly ricocheting off of the left field wall, allowing him to score a Little League homerun on Little League Night! This is the second inside-the-park home run of the season for the Storm.

The Storm would score twice more on one large Quakes mistake, a misplayed pop-up in right field and then a corresponding throwing error.

This team will look to split the series tomorrow night on Mother's Day!

