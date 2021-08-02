Storm Sign Di Salvo

August 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has signed goaltender Peter Di Salvo to a training camp contract. Di Salvo is an original member of the Quad City Storm and the all-time winningest goalie in SPHL history. During the Storm's abbreviated 2019-2020 season Di Salvo recorded nine wins and a save percentage of .925.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2021

Storm Sign Di Salvo - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.