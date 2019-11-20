Storm Set for John Deere Game, Jersey Auction Friday

November 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





This Friday the Quad City Storm rekindle the Cold War On 74 versus the Peoria Rivermen for John Deere Green Out Night! Fans are encouraged to wear Deere gear to 'green out' the TaxSlayer Center.

The Storm will be wearing the first-ever John Deere jerseys during the game and all jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for United Way of the Quad Cities. Half of the jerseys will be auctioned online at QuadCityStorm.com. The online auction will open for bidding at puck drop on Friday. The rest of the jerseys will be auctioned LIVE after the game at the TaxSlayer Center.

Jerseys Auctioned Online: Alex D'Oliveira, Ludlow Harris Jr., Kristaps Nimanis, Stephen Gaul, Vincent Beaudry, Dakota Klecha, John Schiavo, Cody Walsh, Mathias Ahman, Connor Fries, Sean Kacerosky, Coach Chezy

Jerseys Auctioned Live Postgame: 8 ft. Costco Bear w/ Jersey, Shane Bennett, Josh Victor, Dean Yakura, Taylor Pryce, Dalton Mills, Tommy Tsicos, Ryan Mulder, Peter DiSalvo, Michael Casale, Jake Toporowski, Radar

The Storm and John Deere will hold a press conference at the TaxSlayer Center Wednesday, November 27th at 9:00 A.M. to present a check to United Way of the Quad Cities.

Fans can get tickets for this weekend's game at QuadCityStorm.com and are encouraged to send the jersey auction link to friends and family who work, or have worked, for John Deere! John Deere employees receive a ticket discount at the box office when they show their Deere ID badge.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.