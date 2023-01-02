Storm Set for Home Cooking

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first time in four weeks to battle the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Friday is Sensory Awareness night presented by Adolph's Mexican Foods. Audio and visual effects in-game will be adjusted to an appropriate level for any and all fans in attendance. Saturday is Star Wars Night. Star Wars characters will be in attendance to greet fans and the Storm will be wearing specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned postgame. And Sunday is Pucks and Paws Day presented by Nestle Purina. Puck drop is at 2:10 and fans can bring their dogs to the game for free! Dog tickets must be acquired at the arena box office and all dogs must be up to date on shots.

Tickets for all three games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and at the arena box office.

