Storm Secures First Ever Playoff Berth Ahead of Saturday Showdown and Celebration of 25 Seasons of Hockey in the Quad Cities

March 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - Last night the Quad City Storm defeated the Vermillion County Bobcats 7-1 at the TaxSlayer Center. The win clinched the organization's first ever President's Cup playoff berth. Playoff game dates will be announced in early April and tickets can be purchased at that time at QuadCityStorm.com and the TaxSlayer Center box office.

The Storm takes the ice again Saturday versus the Evansville Thunderbolts. The game will be a celebration of 25 seasons of hockey in the Quad Cities and will feature a free pregame autograph session with former Storm and Mallard players and a postgame jersey auction. The autograph session starts at 5:00 PM and will go until 6:45 PM. Puck drop is at 7:10. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time. Saturday's game is projected to sellout.

Tickets for all Storm home games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com and the TaxSlayer Center box office.

