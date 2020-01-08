Storm, RIAFCU Give Back to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities
January 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
Moline, IL - Yesterday the Storm and RIA Federal Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $4525 to Honor Flight of The Quad Cities. The money was raised through the Storm's Nickelodeon Night game on December 27th and a game worn Ninja Turtle jersey auction, both of which were sponsored by RIA Federal Credit Union.
The donation brought the Storm's 2019-2020 season giveback total to over $45,000! The Storm return to action Friday and Saturday to take on the Peoria Rivermen in the #ColdWarOn74. Tickets can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com.
