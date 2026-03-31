Storm Recovers Opening Drive FUMBLE!
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video
The reaction says it all. Coach Becht's Orlando Storm comes up with a huge fumble recovery on the opening drive.
#ufl #highlights #football #orlandostorm
Check out the Orlando Storm Statistics
United Football League Stories from March 31, 2026
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Storm Stories
- Corbin Scores Twice in 23-16 Win over Aviators
- Orlando Storm Makes Landfall in Central Florida, Finalizes Inaugural Roster
- DJ Khaled to Perform at Halftime of Orlando Storm's Inaugural Home Opener March 29
- Storm Open 2026 Training Camp
- Orlando Storm Unveil 2026 Uniforms