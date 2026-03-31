UFL Orlando Storm

Storm Recovers Opening Drive FUMBLE!

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video


The reaction says it all. Coach Becht's Orlando Storm comes up with a huge fumble recovery on the opening drive.

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United Football League Stories from March 31, 2026


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