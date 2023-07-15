Storm Rain on Grizzlies Winning Parade With 3-2 Walk-off in 10th

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (50-33, 14-3) fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm (39-41, 8-9) 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. The Grizzlies dropped to 14-3 in the second half, 17-4 in their last 21 games and 27-7 in their last 34 contests. Fresno stumbled to 9-2 in July and 17-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Grizzlies are now 24-3 when allowing three runs or fewer, 17-10 in one-run affairs and 6-2 in extras. Six of the eight games between the squads this year have ended in one-run contests with Fresno scoring two runs in both losses.

In the bottom of the third, Tyler Robertson and Samuel Zavala laced back-to-back doubles, providing Lake Elsinore a 1-0 lead. Fresno tied the game at one in the sixth when Skyler Messinger raced home on a throwing error after an Andy Perez single to left. In the seventh, the Storm took a 2-1 advantage when Robertson plated Kai Murphy with a single to center. The Grizzlies once again knotted the contest, this time in the ninth. Jake Snider roped a two-out single and swiped his 16th base of the year. With two strikes, Dyan Jorge spanked a single up the middle, allowing Snider to score. In the bottom of the 10th, a walk and sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. With a drawn infield, Nick Vogt hammered his third single of the game to right, a walk-off hit. Vogt and Lake Elsinore celebrated as they evened the series at one game apiece.

Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco did not factor in the decision after five innings of one-run ball. Pacheco permitted five hits and three walks while punching out four. Wuardo Fernandez followed Pacheco with a 1-2-3 frame in his Fresno debut. Carlos Torres and Davis Palermo (1-2, loss) entered after Fernandez, both allowing a run. Austin Becker gave up the Vogt single in the 10th. Storm righty Miguel Mendez was sensational after four scoreless frames. Thomas Balboni Jr. (2-3) earned the victory after a great inning of work. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow afternoon with Fresno looking for their 11th straight Sunday win. The Grizzlies have also won five consecutive series.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jake Snider (2-4, R, SB)

- SS Dyan Jorge (1-4, RBI, BB)

- DH Skyler Messinger (1-4, R, BB)

- RF/1B Parker Kelly (1-2, BB, HBP, CS)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- RF Tyler Robertson (3-5, 2B, RBI, R, SB)

- DH Nick Vogt (3-5, RBI, SB; walk-off 1B)

- CF Samuel Zavala (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB)

Sunday July 16 Lake Elsinore

Storm

(Road) Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (6-3, 5.56) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Wilton Castillo (1-0, 3.60) 1:15 PM

Dyan Jorge extended his hit streak to seven games after his RBI single in the 9th.

