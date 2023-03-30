Storm Prep for Final Road Trip

March 30, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm embarks on the final road trip of the regular season this weekend.

Friday and Saturday the 9th place Storm takes on the 8th place Fayetteville Marksmen. Sunday the trip continues in Macon, Georgia when the Storm face off against the 10th place Macon Mayhem. With a weekend sweep the Storm would propel themselves into a tie for 8th place (the final SPHL playoff position) heading into the last week of the regular season.

Tuesday April 4 the Storm battles the Peoria Rivermen at Vibrant Arena for the final time in the regular season. Tuesday is Decades Night presented by Big 106.5 and the game will feature a post game Dirt Road Rockers concert in the arena conference center. Admission to the concert is free and puck drop is at 6:10 PM. A special four tickets for $44 offer is available for this game on Ticketmaster and at the Vibrant Arena box office.

Friday April 7 and Saturday April 8 the Storm wraps up the regular season versus the Huntsville Havoc.

Friday is John Deere Classic Night. John Deere employees receive two free tickets when they present their Deere ID at the box office and the first 1000 fans receive Storm-John Deere Classic sunglasses.

Saturday is fan appreciation night presented by Hy-Vee. Interactive hockey games will be available to the public pregame and throughout the game there will be special giveaways and prizes passed out to fans.

Tickets for all three of next week's games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. For more information on promotions fans are encouraged to follow the Storm on social media and visit QuadCityStorm.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023

Storm Prep for Final Road Trip - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.