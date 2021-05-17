Storm Offense Comes Alive, Beats 66ersÃÂ

The Lake Elsinore Storm offense finally recaptured its early-season magic tonight by dropping 9 runs on the 66ers to avoid .500 and remain above Inland Empire in the standings.

The Storm offense was powered by extra-base hits as Jack Stronach homered over the intimidating right field wall, Jarryd Dale tripled with the bases loaded, and Alison Quintero doubled to bring home a run. This was the type of hitting the Storm were used to over the first 7 games of the season but what has alluded them for the majority of the last 4.

Not only were the Storm hitting at their full potential but their pitching was finally able to stifle the 66ers offense. After the starter left the game, Gabriel Morales pitched 3 innings of 0 run ball while striking out 5 and only allowing a single hit.

Morales was then relieved by Jason Reynolds who would finish the game by getting 6 outs while only giving up 1 hit. Much of this pitching success was thanks to the best defensive effort we have seen from either team this series. Despite a pair of lost balls in the cloudy sky by both left fielders, the game saw air-tight defense that assisted the pitching in holding the 66ers to just 4 runs.

Robert Hassell lll continued to impress in Lake Elsinore as he got on base 3 times, walking twice, and beating out a throw to first for an RBI single that kept the Storm in striking distance in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The true separation in the game occurred in the 8th inning when 3 walks and 2 singles would score two, giving the Storm the first lead of the game. As the Storm walked in runs, they left the bases loaded for Jarryd Dale who would crush a ball to center field getting three runs across the plate. 3 subsequent walks and a passed ball would push the Storm out of Grand Slam range and ultimately give them comfortable 9-3 lead over the 66ers.

The Storm will have an off day tomorrow before facing the 4-7 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for a 6 game set starting Tuesday.

Game note: Joshua Mears left Saturday night's game after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch, however, pinch ran today and recorded a walk and a run for the Storm.

