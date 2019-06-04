Storm Named Wanda Amos Award Winner, Release 2019-2020 Schedule and Ticket Packages

Last night at the SPHL's annual league meeting the Quad City Storm were honored as the recipient of the Wanda Amos Community Service Award. The award recognizes an organization, current team staff member or league alumnus for their charitable contributions within an SPHL community. During its inaugural season the Storm donated more than $165,000 back to local non-profits and organizations in the greater Quad City Area and the players and staff logged over 100 community service hours.

Today the team is excited to announce home game dates for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. The schedule includes eleven Friday games, twelve Saturday games, three Sunday games and a pair of weekday games. All 28 contests will be played at the TaxSlayer Center. The team's promotional schedule and opponents will be revealed in the next several weeks.

October 25th, 2019

October 26th, 2019

November 9th, 2019

November 22nd, 2019

November 29th, 2019

November 30th, 2019

December 20th, 2019

December 27th, 2019

December 28th, 2019

December 31st, 2019

January 10th, 2020

January 11th, 2020

January 24th, 2020

January 25th, 2020

January 26th, 2020

February 1st, 2020

February 14th, 2020

February 15th, 2020

February 16th, 2020

February 21st, 2020

February 22nd, 2020

March 6th, 2020

March 7th, 2020

March 8th, 2020

March 26th, 2020

March 27th, 2020

March 28th,2020

April 4th, 2020

Ticket packages are on sale now for the second season of Storm Hockey! Season tickets, Big 7 Game Packs and Flex Tickets can be purchased through a Quad City Storm sales representative. Call 309-277-1364 or visit QuadCityStorm.com for more info and to learn about monthly payment plans for season tickets.Big 7 Game Pack: Get the same great seats at the biggest and best games of the season for just $89. Our big seven games will feature world class entertainment, promotions, jersey auctions and more! And, when you buy a Big 7 Game Pack you can purchase additional flex tickets without any purchase minimum.

NEW~Flex Tickets: Know you need some hockey in your life but don't know when your schedule will be free? Flex tickets are for you. Flex tickets can be used for any Storm home game and start at just $13*! (Must purchase a minimum 10 tickets).

(for a limited time)

