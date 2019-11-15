Storm Hold off Huntsville in Nailbiter
November 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Despite outshooting the Quad City Storm 36-16 on Friday night, the Huntsville Havoc dropped a tight 2-1 contest. A late goal in the opening period from Quad City's Shane Bennet gave the Storm a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Tyler Piacentini finally pushed one across for the home team in the second period, but it would not be enough as a third period Storm goal secured the game.
