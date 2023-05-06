Storm Halt Streak

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes saw their ten-game winning streak come to an end on Friday, as the Lake Elsinore Storm got out to a huge lead and held on for a 12-5 win at The Diamond.

Storm starter Robby Snelling (3-0) was brilliant, holding the Quakes to just one hit over five scoreless innings in earning the win.

Rancho starter Luis Valdez (0-1) gave up just one run over three innings, but saw the bullpen give up ten runs over the course of just two innings, as the Storm built a 12-0 lead after six innings.

Rancho finally broke through in the seventh, putting up four on Storm reliever Ian Koenig. They added another in the eighth, but never threatened to get back in the game, as the Storm won for the first time in the six-game series, putting the two teams back into a tie for first in the South Division.

The Quakes (17-7) and Storm (17-7) will play a double-header on Saturday, as Rancho will send Payton Martin (1-0) to the hill in game one, while Maddux Bruns (0-0) will throw in game two. The Storm will go with Fernando Sanchez (2-0) in game one and Jagger Haynes (0-1) in game two. The first game of the double-header will begin at 1:35pm and the second game is expected to follow thirty minutes after the completion of game one. Each game will be seven innings.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

