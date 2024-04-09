Storm Hall of Fame Inductees: Wade LeBlanc & Andrés Pagán

Friday, April 19th will be Hall of Fame Night at The Lake Elsinore Diamond. The Lake Elsinore Storm are officially inducting TWO Storm Legends into the Brand New Storm Hall of Fame with an on-field, pre-game ceremony starting at 6:05 PM. Our fans are encouraged to arrive to the ballpark early and be in their seats to celebrate Storm history. Players will be available after the ceremony for signatures on our concourse until the end of the first inning.

These two inaugural members will be Left-handed Pitcher and former San Diego Padre, Wade LeBlanc, and Catcher, Andrés Pagán.

Wade LeBlanc accrued a 2.64 ERA with the Lake Elsinore Storm in 2007. This was his second season in Minor League Baseball and the final full season before his Major League call-up. He played four seasons for our Big League Affiliate San Diego Padres and thirteen seasons in his MLB career. He combined to pitch in 931.1 innings with a 4.54 ERA. He was a starter in 129 of 258 MLB games and is one of the 60 Storm players who have had MLB careers. LeBlanc will be welcomed back to The Lake Elsinore Diamond where he will be one of the first two inaugural members of the Storm Hall of Fame.

Andrés Pagán played three seasons in Lake Elsinore before staying in the area and working for the team for nearly a decade. He is still an employee of the team, working as the Assistant to the CFO, but many Storm fans have likely seen him on the field during our Storm Elite Clinics where he has helped shape the future of Lake Elsinore baseball with his immense knowledge of the game. Andrés and his continued dedication, loyalty, and support of our Minor League Club and city has long proven himself to be an integral part of Storm past and present. This induction is not just a thank you for those years of service but for his high character and the value he has supplied the Lake Elsinore Storm for nearly half of its existence.

We are proud to begin the Storm Hall of Fame with two players so deserving who will be enshrined for their outstanding achievements in the game and family of baseball.

