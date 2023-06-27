Storm Get Day Game Victory against Inland Empire 66ers

On the last 11 AM start time of the season, the Lake Elsinore Storm were able to come from behind and take game one of their seventh homestand of the season. After failing to reach the postseason upon the conclusion of the first half of the season. The second half didn't begin much better. They dropped three consecutive games against the first place Rancho Cucamonga Quakes while scoring just two total runs.

Today, the game started equally as poor as, in the first inning, the Inland Empire 66ers put three runs on the board off of Manuel Castro. Despite the deficit, the Storm chipped away.

Braedon Karpathios, in his return to Lake Elsinore after a bevy of moves completely transformed the roster, hit a single to give the Storm their first run of the game. Ethan Salas, who would go 1-3 with a walk, hit a sacrifice fly to get them one run closer. A walk would score a run in the fifth while another sacrifice fly gave them the first lead of the game.

Unfortunately, the 66ers would immediately tie the game with a single to right field.

In the bottom of the 8th, the Storm blew the game clear open. Karpathios walked in the first at bat, Nick Vogt singled, and a wild pitch put them both in scoring position. Oswaldo Linares, another member of the Tuesday call-ups, brought both to the plate for a two-run lead. But the Storm were not finished with their scoring escapades. Devin Ortiz singled to score Linares, Salas doubled to bring him home, Rosman Verdugo singled to score him, and Chase Valentine hit an inside-the-park home run due to an error from the Inland Empire's right fielder.

David Morgan would close the game out in just three batters to take home their first victory of the second half.

