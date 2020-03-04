Storm Eyes Goals of Playoffs, $100,000 Donated to the Community this Season

The Quad City Storm is thundering into the nine final games of the regular season with two goals in mind; making the playoffs and reaching the $100,000 mark in their donations to the community.

Currently the Storm are in a four-way battle for one of the final two playoff positions in the SPHL. This weekend, they face two of the other three teams in the aforementioned battle and with a winning weekend will be in a playoff position.

The action off the ice is just as exciting for the Storm. With four specialty jersey auctions remaining this season, the goal of giving over $100,000 back to the community could become a reality.

The Quad City Storm made community giving a focus when the team started last season. At every Storm game a local nonprofit receives money from the Chuck-a-Puck sales, organizations can bring a group and keep part of their ticket proceeds and on big game nights local nonprofits receive the net proceeds from our jersey auctions.

The first of the four final jersey auction starts this weekend. The Storm will be wearing three Marvel jerseys on the ice at the same time - Captain America, Ironman and Black Panther. The jerseys will then be auctioned live post-game with the money going to the St. Ambrose Dance Marathon. The team will be wearing these jerseys on Friday, March 6, at 10 AM during a pregame skate open to the media.

The other three specialty jersey auctions remaining are:

March 27 - Salute to Labor and our Country-Raising money for

Alternatives for the Older Adult

April 4 - John Deere Classic's 50th Anniversary-Raising money for Birdies for Charity

TBD Chick-fil-A Warm-Up Jerseys-Nonprofit TBD

For more information about the jersey auction please contact Gwen Tombergs, Quad City Storm President, at gwen@quadcitystorm.com or 563-343-2058.

