Storm Down Rawhide 10-1

April 28, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide fall to Lake Elsinore Storm 10-1 and are now riding a four-game losing streak, which ties the longest streak of the year. The last four-game losing streak was when the Rawhide started out the season 0-4.

Wyatt Wendell took his second loss of the season after giving up the six runs (five earned) in the first four innings. The Storm bats continue to stay hot. They combined for 10 runs off 10 hits and seven walks. Rawhide scored one run off four hits and three walks.

Rawhide will attempt to end their losing streak tomorrow at 6:30 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.