Storm Donate $1000 Wanda Amos Award-Reward to United Way Quad Cities

June 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm presented the United Way of the Quad Cities with a check in the amount of $1000 Tuesday afternoon, continuing their commitment to giving back to the community that supports them. The funds were granted to the Storm to donate to a charity of their choice as part of the SPHL's Wanda Amos award which recognizes a team, individual or alumna for their outstanding work in the community. The team won the award earlier this month at the league's annual meeting. The United Way of the Quad Cities was selected as the recipient because of their tireless effort and track record of impacting lives in the QCA by advancing health, income and education.

When the Storm was created, local owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley committed to being the community's team. Today's donation is another chapter in the unrivaled story of giving by a local sports organization that has seen the Storm give back now over $170,000 dollars to local nonprofits in the Quad Cities.

Opening night for the 2019-2020 season is October 25th and season tickets, flex tickets and mini plans are on sale now! Call the Storm box office at 309-277-1364 to secure your seats today or visit QuadCityStorm.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2019

Storm Donate $1000 Wanda Amos Award-Reward to United Way Quad Cities - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.