Storm Complete Sweep, Prepare for School Day Game

January 16, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - Coming off a weekend sweep of the Vermilion County Bobcats the Storm returns to action on home ice Thursday and Friday to battle the Peoria Rivermen.

Thursday is the Storm's first ever School Day Game. More than 3000 kids from across the QCA will be bussing to Vibrant Arena and cheering on the Storm. Puck drop is 10:30 AM. During the game educational videos featuring Storm players will run on the video board and all students will receive a bag lunch.

Friday is Nickelodeon Night featuring Baby Shark! Specialty Baby Shark jerseys will be worn during the game and auctioned online and Baby Shark music and videos will be featured in-game.

Fans can get tickets for both games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

