Storm Chasers, Werner Park Activities Suspended Indefinitely

PAPILLION - Effective immediately, all Omaha Storm Chasers and Werner Park public events, including this Saturday's St. Paddy's at the Park, are suspended indefinitely. The health and safety of our partners, guests and fans is the highest priority of the Omaha Storm Chasers. We will continue to monitor developments and challenges in our region related to COVID-19 through constant communication with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department as well as Minor League Baseball and additional health officials. The Omaha Storm Chasers will provide updates regarding the upcoming 2020 season as they become available. We encourage our fans, staff and players to practice common sense precautions, including washing your hands, staying home when sick and listening to local health officials.

The Werner Park offices remain open and for any questions regarding private special events, please contact your event representative. Season ticket pickup has also been suspended and the Storm Chasers ticket office can assist with any questions regarding the 2020 season.

