Storm Chasers, Union Omaha to Host St. Patty's at the Park

PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha are teaming up for St. Patty's at the Park.

The event, free to the public, will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will give fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming 10th season of baseball and the inaugural year of soccer at Werner Park.

The Omaha-based Irish pub band Shenanigans will be performing live at Werner Park, and corned beef and cabbage and shepherd's pie will be among the food items available at St. Patty's at the Park. The event will also feature yard games, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a bounce house, face painting and a prize drawing.

New merchandise, including specialty items for that day's event, will be available at the Storm Front Team Store. Storm Chasers season-ticket holders can pick up their tickets for 2020 during St. Patty's at the Park. Lil Chasers and Silver Chasers ticket packages will also be available for the upcoming minor league season.

"We are excited for the 10th season at Werner Park - both for the Storm Chasers and to welcome our new pro soccer team, Union Omaha," Storm Chasers and Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro said. "I encourage fans to come out and enjoy the St. Patty's Day festivities and gear up with great team merch in the Storm Front Team Store."

Storm Chasers ticket specials offered at the event will include $5 berm tickets to any Bands & Brews game in 2020 or a $45 package for all 10 of those games. For the first time, tickets for Union Omaha's home opener against Orlando City B on April 25 will be available as will four- and eight-game flex-plan packages.

Fans can purchase season tickets for the Storm Chasers and/or Union Omaha that day. The new Blue Book, which includes 40 undated game vouchers and 10 parking passes for Chasers games, will also be available.

The Storm Chasers open their season at Memphis on April 9. They host Round Rock in their home opener on April 14 at 6:35 p.m. That opens a seven-game homestand that also includes a series against San Antonio.

