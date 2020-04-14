Storm Chasers, Union Omaha Owner Makes Donation to Local Hospitals

PAPILLION -Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha owner Gary Green has pitched in to help Omaha health organizations in their ongoing battle against the coronavirus during the current worldwide pandemic.

Green has donated a total of 45,000 medical masks to Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Methodist Health System and OrthoNebraska for healthcare workers to assist in the continuing COVID-19 fight in the area.

The New York native has been practicing social distancing at home near the epicenter of the fight against the virus in the U.S. But when he recognized a chance to aid in the COVID-19 battle in Omaha, Green seized the opportunity. The large volume of masks used by healthcare workers has been a concern during the pandemic. The masks he has donated for the Omaha-area healthcare locations are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

"The Omaha metro has become a place I call home, and the Storm Chaser and Union Omaha fans are family," Green said. "When I discovered I had access to these supplies, I was happy to help out."

Green has been a regular visitor to Omaha since his group, Alliance Baseball LLC, purchased the Storm Chasers in 2012. In 2019, he announced the formation of Union Omaha, a USL League One expansion team.

Storm Chasers and Union Omaha president Martie Cordaro said that Green's donation comes as no surprise.

"Ever since Gary took control of the Chasers franchise in 2012, he has worked hard to become part of the community," Cordaro said. "This is further proof of that."

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of play for both teams. The Storm Chasers were scheduled to open their Pacific Coast League season in Memphis last Thursday. That same night, Union Omaha was to make its home debut by hosting a match in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup at UNO's Caniglia Field.

