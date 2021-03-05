Storm Chasers Debut New Jingle Ahead of 2021 Season

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to release a brand-new jingle for the 2021 season and beyond. The new song is a result of the Jingle Contest, which began in November of 2020.

Click here to listen to the Storm Chasers new jingle!

The winner of the contest, Jarrod Gollihare, will receive a cash prize of $2021 and a Chasers Blue Book for the upcoming 2021 season that includes 40 undated ticket vouchers and 10 parking passes. The contest submissions were judged based on their lyrics, tune, overall composition, and inclusion of this season's "Chasers Family" theme.

"For this jingle, I was really just trying to create something that feels easygoing and fun," Gollihare said. "To me, baseball is an overall experience - a package deal. It's just as much about heading down to the ballpark with friends and family to enjoy a lazy summer evening as it is about the game itself."

"We had so much fun listening to all of the submissions and are very excited for everyone to finally hear our new jingle," Promotions and Game Operations Manager Rachel Rea said. "Jarrod created a catchy tune and wonderfully wove our Chasers Family theme into lyrics that are easy for the whole family to learn."

The jingle emphasizes the "Chasers Family" theme for the 2021 season, which includes fans, season ticket holders, partners, players and coaches, employees, and every memory made together at Werner Park. Fans will hear the jingle when they enter the Werner Park gates before home games and used throughout Storm Chasers video and audio productions.

Storm Chasers Jingle Lyrics

If you've got heart

come on out to Werner Park

We're gonna make some memories

with the Chasers Family

Let's get together now

we all remember how

to cheer the boys - stand up and shout

That's what it's all about

Hey, hey

We're the Chasers Family

All for one, the weather's warm

Get on your feet, stir up the storm!

Omaha Storm Chasers family

Everyone, get on your feet

Stir Up The Storm

We're Family

