Storm Chasers Awarding 14th Annual Jackie Robinson Scholarships

February 2, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NE - Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, is proud to announce the 14th annual Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship contest presented by The Weitz Company. The program honors two local African-American students in an effort to commemorate the baseball legend that broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947.

One male and one female student in the Greater Omaha area will be awarded a $1,000 dollar scholarship from Chasers Charities to recognize the athletes for their hard work, character, and motivation to make a positive impact on our local community and society as a whole. There are several attributes the recipient must demonstrate to be considered for this award including athletic achievement, scholarship in the classroom, community involvement, integrity, and motivation.

"We are very pleased to continue the legacy of Jackie Robinson by offering these scholarships for the 14th year, and we are thankful to The Weitz Company for partnering with us on this special program," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "We look forward to seeing many deserving applications this year."

Interested applicants must submit their application by March 31. The winners will be notified by April 9 and honored at a Storm Chasers' home game. To be eligible for the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

United States citizen or permanent resident

Resident of Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster or Pottawattamie County

Minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

African-American (male or female), and a high school student participating in athletics

High school senior or graduate planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution

More information on the application process for the Jackie Robinson Scholarship can be found online at www.chaserscharities.org under the "Programs" tab. Completed applications should be sent by March 31, 2021 to:

Chasers Charities

c/o Omaha Storm Chasers

Attn: Andrea Bedore

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, NE 68046

AndreaB@omahastormchasers.com

(402) 738-5115

About Chasers Charities. Created in 2010, the mission of Chasers Charities is to support the community through charitable contributions that benefit sports and recreational activities with a focus on youth. The foundation accomplishes this mission through financial donations, as well as in-kind support, including memorabilia, tickets and publicity.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.