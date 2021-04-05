Storm Chasers Announce Promotional Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - With single-game ticket sales to their opening series underway, the Omaha Storm Chasers have announced their promotional schedule for their upcoming season.

Many fan-favorite daily promotions return for the 2021 campaign, including Bark in the Park on Wednesdays, Friday night pre-game concerts and Nebraska Medicine FUNday Sunday. Pepsi and Budweiser again bring fans Thirsty Thursday while Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays sponsor Bands & Brews on Saturdays. Thank You Tuesday - presented by Atlas MedStaff, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Nebraska Spine Hospital -honors frontline workers during the season.

The FNBO Summer Fireworks Series highlights an explosive summer at Werner Park. Its show on July 10 will be the must-see event of the season. The Hy-Vee Saturday Spectacular follows every Saturday home game. Additional fireworks are slated for select Thursdays starting June 3.

Bobbleheads of former Chasers Adalberto Mondesi and Bubba Starling headline the giveaways in 2021 and are slated for July 9 and July 23, respectively. Others include an oven mitt on Father's Day, June 20, and a doggie bow tie on Aug. 18. Magnet schedules will be available at the season-opener on May 4 and a team photo will be handed out on Sept. 17. An umbrella hat will be given away on Runza Night, as the Chasers play as the Runzas on June 5.

Omaha will again become the Cazadores de Tormentas on Copa de la Diversión Night July 24. The Chasers will also play as the Omaha Sizzle again on Sept. 16. They will also wear special alternate jerseys on both Military Appreciation Night (Aug. 19) and Outdoor Night (Aug. 21).

Girl Power Night (June 18) and Heroes-vs.-Villains Night (Aug. 13) will be group nights for the Girl and Boy Scouts, respectively. Other special events include Pride Night (June 17), Faith & Family Night (Aug. 14) and Daddy-Daughter Princess Night (Aug. 20). Fans are welcome to bring their cats to Take Meowt to the Ballgame, which makes its Werner Park debut on Sept. 4.

The Chasers will host Lou Gehrig Day on June 2 as a part of the MLB initiative to fight ALS.

