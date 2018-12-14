Storm Chasers Announce Front Office Staff Promotions, Additions for 2019

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce a number of front office promotions and additions as the organization builds up to the 2019 season at Werner Park, which will include the Royals Exhibition Game presented by Cobalt Credit Union on March 25.

"I am very excited with both the experience and character we have added to our front office team," said Omaha Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "We look forward to building off of our 50th season and carrying that momentum into 2019."

Additions in the Sales Department include Zach Ziler, who joins the Storm Chasers as Group Sales Manager after four seasons as the Director of Ticket Sales for the Florence Freedom. The Storm Chasers also welcome Stephen Mayes and Michael McCoy to the front office staff as Group Ticket Sales Executive and Ticket Operation Assistant, respectively. Mayes comes to Omaha following two seasons with the North Shore Navigators, while McCoy most recently has worked with the Gwinnett Stripers and Nashville Sounds.

Laura Warnock also joins the Storm Chasers as Human Resources Manager, while Mitch Cunningham is the new Retail Operations Coordinator. Warnock is a 2017 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, while Cunningham graduated from Central Michigan University in 2016 prior to serving as Assistant Merchandise Manager with the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Marketing Department has undergone several changes, including the addition of Lauren Kirk as Creative Services Manager. In addition, Andrew Asbury and Scott Popp have been promoted to the roles of Marketing & Promotions Manager and Video & Multimedia Coordinator, respectively. Asbury joined the Storm Chasers prior to the 2017 campaign as a seasonal associate and was Marketing and Promotions Coordinator this past season, while Popp joined Omaha in 2018 as the Multimedia Seasonal Associate. Nick Sandberg transitions to the role of Promotions & Game Ops Manager, while Cory Livingston has transferred into the department as Client Services Manager after serving as Group Ticket Sales Executive - Military Relations at the start of the 2018 season. 2018 was Sandberg's second season after joining the franchise in January 2017 as Mascot & Community Relations Seasonal Associate and serving as Mascot and Theme Night Manager this past season.

Changes in the Ballpark Operations Department include the promotions of Scott Rowedder and Tom Walter to the roles of Head Groundskeeper and Grounds Manager, respectively. Rowedder served as Assistant Groundskeeper starting in 2015 being his promotion to Grounds Manager in October 2017. Walter previously was the Grounds Assistant with the Storm Chasers the past two seasons.

The Storm Chasers will host the Kansas CityRoyals in an exhibition game presented by Cobalt Credit Union at Werner Park on March 25, 2019 before beginning their regular season slate at Werner Park on April 9, 2018 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

