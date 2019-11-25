Storm Chasers Announce Additions and Promotions to Front Office

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce a number of front office promotions and additions as the organization builds up to the 2020 season, which will be the tenth at Werner Park.

Laurie Schlender has been promoted to the role of Vice President and General Manager. She started with the organization in a part-time role as a CPA before becoming a full-time employee in March 2008. She was promoted to the role of Assistant General Manager of Business Operations in October 2011, and earned the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award from Minor League Baseball in 2017. Martie Cordaro, who has served as President and General Manager since 2011, remains with the organization in the role of President of the Omaha Storm Chasers, as well as President of Union Omaha Soccer Club.

Andrea Bedore is now the Assistant General Manager of Events and Sales after serving as Assistant General Manager of Operations for six seasons. Bedore has been with the Omaha Storm Chasers franchise for 14 seasons, beginning as an intern with the Omaha Royals in 2005 before being hired full-time in the fall of 2006.

The Ballpark Operations Department welcomes additions to the front office, including Director of Operations Steve Farrens and Head Groundskeeper Derek York. Farrens joins the Storm Chasers after previously working for the city of Grand Island going back to 2011, while York worked with Bush Sports Turf, building and renovating sports fields throughout the country.

The Sales Department features several promotions and updates. Anna Corbett has been promoted to the role of Ticket Operations and Business Systems Director. Corbett originally joined the Storm Chasers organization following the 2016 season as Ticket Operations Manager. Mason Cole has been promoted to the role of Ticket Operations Assistant. He joined the Storm Chasers in February 2019 as a Group Sales and Ticket Operations Assistant. In addition, Mark Nasser has transitioned to the role of Senior Corporate Sales Executive after previously serving as the Storm Chasers' Director of Broadcasting.

The Sales Department has also added three hires, including MacKenzie Parker as the new Client Services Manager after working as an associate with Minor League Baseball. Stephen Hough and Domonick Venskus have both also been added in the role of Group Sales Executive. Hough joins Omaha after working for the Boulder Collegians, while Venskus comes from the Wichita Force.

The Marketing Department has also seen additions and updates, with Andrew Asbury now serving in the role of Marketing and Promotions Manager. The 2019 season marked Asbury's third year with the organization, joining the Storm Chasers as Sales and Promotions Associate prior to the 2017 campaign. Alvin Garcia has also transitioned to the role of Promotions and Community Events Coordinator after previously serving as Bilingual Sales and Promotions Coordinator with Omaha. In addition, Rachel Rea has joined the Storm Chasers as Promotions and Game Ops Manager, Rea joins the Storm Chasers after working for the Orlando Magic.

In addition, Mitch Cunningham has also been promoted to the role of Retail Manager. Cunningham joined Omaha in September 2018 as the Storm Chasers' Retail Operations Coordinator.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

