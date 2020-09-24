Storm Chasers & Centris Partnership Extended Ten Years

Papillion, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Centris Federal Credit Union are proud to announce a Founding Corporate Partnership extension, securing the naming rights of Werner Park's Family Fun Zone through the 2030 season. The ballpark's kids area has been named the "Centris Family Fun Zone" since its official opening in April of 2011.

"Centris has been with us since the inception of Werner Park," said Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers. "Hundreds of thousands of kids and families have enjoyed the Centris Family Fun Zone and we are privileged to be able to continue this great community partnership. From Steve Swanstrom and Dawn Gonzales to all the associates at Centris we salute what you mean to us and the greater metro area."

"Our partnership with Werner Park has become part of the Centris experience for our members and employees. Annually we look forward to baseball season and being at the ballpark because of the exceptional experience our staff and guests receive," said Gonzales, Vice President, Community Development at Centris. "Our employees enjoy and appreciate the benefit of sharing a VIP experience with their friends and family sitting in the Centris seats. Members have made memories that will last a lifetime playing or watching their children play in the Centris Family Fun Zone and attending our annual movie nights. We are very proud to be able to continue our partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers and now Union Omaha."

The partnership between Centris Federal Credit Union and professional baseball in Omaha dates back to Rosenblatt Stadium. Centris Federal Credit Union was announced as one of two founding corporate partners, and one of only nine premier partners, for the Sarpy County Baseball Park on November 11, 2010.

Centris Federal Credit Union, founded in 1934, is Nebraska's largest federally chartered community credit union. Centris serves Douglas, Sarpy, Lincoln, McPherson and Pottawattamie counties and has 14 offices located in Omaha, Grand Island, North Platte and Tryon, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin their 10th season at Werner Park in April 2021. Season tickets are available and can be purchased online at omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office at 402.738.5100.

