Storm Blank Ports in Game Two, Waste Braun's Gem

Published on July 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (18-14, 45-53) once again could not get the offense going, losing game two 4-0 against Lake Elsinore. It was just the third time this season Stockton has been shutout.

A chaotic sequence in the third helped the Storm score first, a soft single into right, a dribbler for a single, and a bunt single from Conner Westenburg scored one. A throwing error on the same play that scored on allowed a runner to advance to third, and Ty Harvey delivered a sacrifice fly for an early 2-0 lead.

Corey Braun would settle in from there, pitching a career-high six innings allowing two runs, only one earned, on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Braun had a great night on the mound for the Ports, but was outdueled by Adler Cecil and left with the loss. Cecil pitched 4.1 shutout innings allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.

Lake Elsinore's bullpen took it from there with Cal Riehl finishing the fifth for his starter, and Cameron Nohos delivering four shutout innings with six strikeouts to finish the shutout and pick up the win for the Storm pitching staff. The Ports had two runners aboard with less than two outs three times, but could not score a run.

George Bilecki's solo home run (6) in the seventh made it 3-0, then a wild pitch scored another in the eighth to make it 4-0. The final score would hold to give the Storm a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Fresno lost 12-3 against Ontario, San Jose lost to Rancho Cucamonga 3-2, keeping the California League North standings the same as entering the night.

UP NEXT: The Ports play the Storm in game three of the series. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch. RHP Lan Hong-Su (0-2, 9.82) will take the mound for Lake Elsinore, and RHP Shotaro Morii (0-3, 14.66) gets the ball for the Ports.

Bring your pup and enjoy a night at the ballpark together! On Barks and Brews nights, fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from July 30, 2026

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