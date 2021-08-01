Storm Beat Grizzlies Behind Potent Offense

On the day Lake Elsinore Storm gave away Padres-themed Storm jerseys, the Storm played like a Big League offense. The scoring began early as the Grizzlies were able to get on top 2-0. Matthew Acosta, now hitting leadoff following Yordy Barley's departure from the team, has thrived in his new lineup location and hit a towering home run over the right field video board.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the Storm were able to even the score on a sacrifice fly after moving two baserunners on a sacrifice bunt. They would not stop there, however. After an Acosta free pass, Euribiel Angeles, in his second day back, hit a two-run double for the second time in as many days. The Storm would never relinquish the lead after this and would simply put their foot on the pedal for the following 7 innings.

The team would combine for 14 hits, 5 walks, and 9 RBIs in one of their better offensive performances of the season. The Grizzlies did not help their case either as two runs would score on two errors. However, that is not all. They would also curiously leave their starting pitcher on the mound for 5.1 innings despite said pitcher surrendering 9 runs on his own.

These runs came mostly on solid but small contact. Two runs scored on an Angel Solarte single, a passed ball would score Bryan Torres in the 6th inning, and Jarryd Dale and Brandon Valenzuela would hit a couple of doubles to make it 10-3 after 6 innings of play.

Robert Hassell lll, Euribiel Angeles, and Brandon Valenzuela would all continue their recent hot streaks and above .300 batting averages. Each player got on base at least twice and they would combine to get on base 7 total times today.

The Storm were also supported by the largest Sunday crowd of the season for a spectacular end to the homestand.

-Written by Justin Jett

