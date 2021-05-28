Storm Announces 2021-2022 Protected List

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm has selected its protected list for the 2021-2022 season. The protected list includes players from the team's 2020-2021 training camp roster that was established prior to the cancellation of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following players are not eligible to sign a training camp contract for the 2021-2022 season with any SPHL team other than the Storm.

Forwards:

Connor Fries: played in FPHL Columbus during the 2020-2021 season. Scored 12 goals and 14 assists in 21 games and won the league's championship.

Brett Gravelle: played rookie season last year in FPHL Elmira. Scored 13 goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

Gregg Burmaster: played 2020-2021 season in ECHL Tulsa. Scored 12 goals and 14 assists in 61 games.

Shane Bennett: scored 10 goals and 14 assists for the Storm in the 2019-2020 season.

Joe Widmar: played 2020-2021 season in Poland. Scored 6 goals and 5 assists in 26 games.

Taylor Pryce: played 2020-2021 season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, Pensacola Ice Flyers and Huntsville Havoc. Scored 9 goal and 9 assists in 35 games.

Cole Golka: was traded to the Storm from the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls at the end of the 2019-2020 season and tallied 3 points in 3 games.

Nick Mangone: played in FPHL Columbus during the 2020-2021 season with Connor Fries. Scored 8 goals and 3 assists in 20 games and won the league's championship.

Carter Shinkaruk: played 2020-2021 season in FPHL Elmira. Led the league in points with 8 goals and 24 assists in 24 games.

Defense:

Ricky Kramer: was traded to the Storm from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears during the 2019-2020 season. Scored 1 goal and 6 assists in 11 games.

Joe Sova: was traded to the Storm from the SPHL's Roanoke Railyard Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season. Scored 5 goals and 12 assists in 32 games. Sova has played in 440 AHL, ECHL and SPHL hockey games.

Goaltenders:

Peter Di Salvo: played 2020-2021 season with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Won 10 games and recorded a .909 save percentage and 2.67 goals against average. During the season Di Salvo became the all-time SPHL wins leader.

Bailey MacBurnie: signed to the Storm's training camp roster before the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season. Played collegiately at UMass Boston and recorded a .920 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average as a 4-year starter.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center in October and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

