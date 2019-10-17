Storm Announce Opening Night Roster

October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm has finalized the final roster that will take the ice for game number one in Peoria:

#4 Junior Harris Def. (returner [8gms])

#9 Shane Bennett Fwd. (returner)

#10 Joshua Victor Def. (rookie)

#11 Dean Yakura Fwd. (returner)

#12 Kristaps Nimanis Def. (returner)

#17 Stephen Gaul Fwd. (returner)

#19 Taylor Pryce Fwd. (last team-Fayetteville Marksmen)

#21 Dalton Mills Fwd. (returner)

#22 Tommy Tsicos Fwd. (returner)

#25 Vincent Beaudry Fwd. (returner)

#27 Dakota Klecha Fwd. (last team-Macon Mayhem)

#31 Cody Porter Goal. (last team-Knoxville Ice Bears)

#35 Peter Di Salvo Goal. (returner)

#44 John Schiavo Fwd. (last team-Huntsville Havoc)

#52 Cody Walsh Def. (returner)

#61 Sean Kacerosky Def. (returner)

#79 Mathias Ahman Def. (rookie)

#90 Michael Casale Fwd. (returner)

#93 Paul Fregeau F/D (returner)

