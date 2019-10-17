Storm Announce Opening Night Roster
October 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
The Quad City Storm has finalized the final roster that will take the ice for game number one in Peoria:
#4 Junior Harris Def. (returner [8gms])
#9 Shane Bennett Fwd. (returner)
#10 Joshua Victor Def. (rookie)
#11 Dean Yakura Fwd. (returner)
#12 Kristaps Nimanis Def. (returner)
#17 Stephen Gaul Fwd. (returner)
#19 Taylor Pryce Fwd. (last team-Fayetteville Marksmen)
#21 Dalton Mills Fwd. (returner)
#22 Tommy Tsicos Fwd. (returner)
#25 Vincent Beaudry Fwd. (returner)
#27 Dakota Klecha Fwd. (last team-Macon Mayhem)
#31 Cody Porter Goal. (last team-Knoxville Ice Bears)
#35 Peter Di Salvo Goal. (returner)
#44 John Schiavo Fwd. (last team-Huntsville Havoc)
#52 Cody Walsh Def. (returner)
#61 Sean Kacerosky Def. (returner)
#79 Mathias Ahman Def. (rookie)
#90 Michael Casale Fwd. (returner)
#93 Paul Fregeau F/D (returner)
