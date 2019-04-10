Storm Announce Game Jersey Auction, Team Sale

April 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Tonight at 5:00 P.M. Central Time the Quad City Storm will open a live online auction featuring player jerseys worn during the 2018-2019 inaugural season. A link to the jersey auction can be found at QuadCityStorm.com. Fans will have a chance to bid on the jerseys until the auction closes Saturday (4/13) at 7:30 P.M.

The Storm will also being hosting a team equipment sale at the TaxSlayer Center early next week. Monday April 15th the sale will be open to season ticket holders from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Tuesday the auction will open to the general public at the same time. ###

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.