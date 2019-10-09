Storm Announce Full Training Camp Roster, Take The Ice

Training camp has begun and the Storm is gearing up for season two. The full training camp roster is listed below:

Dalton Mills - Cody Walsh - Peter Di Salvo - Tommy Tsicos - Carl Greco - Sean KaceroskyMichael Casale - Stephen Gaul - Vincent Beaudry - Shane Bennett - Mathias AhmanKristaps Nimanis - Taylor Gauld - Fred Hein - Mark Essery - John Schiavo - Taylor Pryce

Paul Fregeau - Aaron Atwell - Dakota Klecha - Joshua Victor - Henry Dill - Ben BoukalCody Karpinski - Junior Harris - Dean Yakura - Ryan Mulder - Alex BaseyThe schedule for training camp is as follows:

October 9th 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. practice

October 10th 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. practice

October 11th 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. practice

6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Intrasquad Game

October 12th 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Pregame Skate

7:00 P.M-9:30 P.M. Preseason game @ Peoria

All practices and the intrasquad game will be open to the media and public and will be held at the TaxSlayer Center. Please use media credentials when attending team events at the TaxSlayer Center.

