Storm Announce Field Staff for 2019 Season

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm, in conjunction with the San Diego Padres, have announced their 2019 field staff led by new manager, Tony Tarasco.

"It's an exciting opportunity for me to compete and learn alongside a young and focused group of guys," said Tarasco. "I look forward to immersing myself in the community and hope to make a positive impact through Storm Baseball."

The 48-year-old former big leaguer joins the staff after spending his last three seasons with the Padres organization serving as the High Performance and Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator. Prior to joining the Padres system, Tarasco spent 10 seasons with the Washington Nationals, most recently as their first base coach in 2015.

As a player, Tarasco signed with the Atlanta Braves in 1988 after being selected in the 15th round of the MLB Amateur Draft out of Santa Monica HS (CA). Tarasco made his Major League debut at 22-years-old against the St. Louis Cardinals, in which he recorded a pair of base hits. The California native played in parts of eight Major League seasons with the Braves, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Pete Zamora returns for his second consecutive season as the Storm Pitching Coach. Another California native, Zamora's 2018 pitching staff finished second in the California League in saves, third in strikeouts and posted a combined 4.10 earned run average. Under the guidance of Zamora, five Storm pitchers were named 2018 California League All-Stars.

Also returning for his second season is Storm Hitting Coach, Doug Banks. A former standout at the University of Arizona, Banks helped guide the Storm offense to the upper ranks of the California League last season in several statistical categories. Lake Elsinore finished third in the league in average, hits, doubles and slugging percentage.

Storm fans may recognize new Fielding Coach Felipe Blanco as a former Storm player who donned the Eyes for 22 games in 2016. Blanco makes his return to Lake Elsinore as a member of the Field Staff after the 25-year-old spent 2018 in the same role with the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Athletic Trainer Ricky Huerta, the Storm's most veteran staff member, will be back for his fourth season in Lake Elsinore and his 10th with the Padres. Strength Coach Jay Young returns to the Storm for his second consecutive campaign.

