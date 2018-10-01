Storm Affiliation with San Diego Padres Extends to 20 Years

October 1, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm are proud to announce the Player Development Contract (PDC) with the San Diego Padres has been renewed through the 2020 season, extending their relationship that was originally forged in 2001 to 20 years. The Storm, who celebrated 25 seasons at The Diamond this year, just finished their 18th season as the Padres' Advanced-A California League affiliate.

Since becoming part of the Padres' family, the Storm have made the playoffs 12 times, reached the championship series five times (2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2011) and hoisted the California League championship trophy twice (2001 and 2011). The 2001 team compiled a franchise-best 91-49 record on their way to a title, earning recognition as Baseball America Minor League Team of the Year.

"We are thrilled and thankful to extend our partnership with the Padres," said Storm General Manager Raj Narayanan. "With San Diego's highly acclaimed minor league system, Storm and Padres' fans get to see firsthand many of the top prospects in baseball, and the future certainly is bright."

The 2018 campaign saw a bevy of Padres' prospects play in Lake Elsinore, including Adrian Morejon, Michel Baez, Buddy Reed, Hudson Potts, Reggie Lawson, Edward Olivares, Pedro Avila and 2018 Yahoo Sports Minor League Pitcher of the Year Chris Paddack. Eight Storm players were named 2018 California League Midseason All-Stars while Potts and Reed earned Postseason All-Star accolades. Reed also represented the Storm and the Padres on the national stage at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Of the players currently on the Padres 40-man roster, 18 standouts donned the Eyes of the Storm during their minor league careers, including Austin Hedges, Hunter Renfroe, Travis Jankowski, Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer, Cory Spangenberg, Franmil Reyes, Luis Urias and more.

The Storm home opener will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 to commence the 19th season as a Padres affiliate. For more information, visit stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-HITS.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 1, 2018

Storm Affiliation with San Diego Padres Extends to 20 Years - Lake Elsinore Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.