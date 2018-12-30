Storm Add Scorers In Sunday Trades

Sunday morning the Quad City Storm acquired forward Shane Bennett from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for Taylor McCloy.

Bennett is a second-year pro from Grand Island, NY and has racked up three goals and six assists with Fayetteville this season. Last year Bennett spent time with the Marksmen and Mississippi RiverKings, combining for 17 goals and 20 assists in 55 games played.

The Storm added another scoring threat to their offense Sunday afternoon in forward Vincent Beaudry.

Beaudry played in 14 games this season for the Peoria Rivermen and notched four goals, an assist and has earned an even on-ice rating.

Despite playing all season with Peoria, Beaudry was acquired from the Macon Mayhem. Peoria sent Beaudry to Macon to complete the Brandon Parrone trade from earlier this season. The Storm then traded for Beaudry in exchange for future considerations.

Beuadry, 21, is a native of Montmagny, Quebec. He is a rookie that started the season in FHL Watertown before getting called up to Peoria.

