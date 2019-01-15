Storm Add Casale

The Quad City Storm have traded the Fayetteville Marksmen for forward Michale Casale in exchange for future considerations.Â Casale, 25, is a native of Stoney Creek, Ontario and is playing his first year of professional hockey.Â

This season he has tallied 2 goals and 2 assists through 16 games and has recorded a +1 on-ice rating.

The Storm are in action this weekend in Peoria for the tenth and eleventh battles in the #ColdWarOn74 versus the Rivermen!

