Storm Add Casale
January 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
The Quad City Storm have traded the Fayetteville Marksmen for forward Michale Casale in exchange for future considerations.Â Casale, 25, is a native of Stoney Creek, Ontario and is playing his first year of professional hockey.Â
This season he has tallied 2 goals and 2 assists through 16 games and has recorded a +1 on-ice rating.
The Storm are in action this weekend in Peoria for the tenth and eleventh battles in the #ColdWarOn74 versus the Rivermen!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019
- Multiple Moves Bring Defenseman to Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Storm Add Casale - Quad City Storm
- SPHL, The Sin Bin and DASH Auctions Announce Plans for 2019 All-Star Fan Vote - SPHL
- Fayetteville's Nathan Perry Named Warrior Player of the Week - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Storm Stories
- Storm Add Casale
- Storm Acquire Second Goaltender
- Nikiforov Placed On Season Ending IR
- McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo
- Levine Returns To ECHL