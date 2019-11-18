Storm & Thunder Provide Laptops to New Boys & Girls Club Location

November 18, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





Perris, CA - The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley officially opened a new location in Perris, their second in Southern California. The Lake Elsinore Storm and team mascot, Thunder, were on hand to celebrate and give support to their community partner.

The Storm, in conjunction with their parent team, the San Diego Padres, were able to support The Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley by providing five laptops for the new Perris Club. These laptops will help to continue the growth of the Club being able to provide online programming as well as the ability for the kids to utilize them for homework.

"The San Diego Padres are a huge advocate of our community outreach," said Storm Community Relations Director Karen Lovett. "We are so thrilled to help our local youth and support the Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley. John Whann and his staff do such a great job caring for local families and we proudly support their efforts."

The mission for the Boys & Girls Club of Inland Valley is to provide a safe, positive & affordable place for children, especially those who are at risk to reach their full potential as caring and productive citizens. The Club has served over 4,000 students since 2014, including before & after school programs, youth sports and a summer camp program.

The Storm and Thunder will be in the local communities with upcoming holiday parades and look forward to the 2020 baseball season which begins with Opening Night on Thursday, April 9th. For more information, please contact the Storm at 951-245-4487 or visit stormbaseball.com.

