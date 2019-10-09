Stork Flys into Marksmen Offense

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Luke Stork for the '19-'20 season!

Stork played for the Buckeyes at The Ohio State University before playing last season between the Maine Mariners and the Atlanta Gladiators!

The Pittsburgh, PA native will be joining a Marksmen forward core that is developing a lot of competition as camp opens this week.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Luke!

