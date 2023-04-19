Storjohann's Late Marker Gives River Dragons Game One Win
April 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
FRASER, MI - Alex Storjohann scored the game-winning goal with just 2:48 remaining in regulation time to give the Columbus River Dragons a 2-1 win over the Motor City Rockers in Game 1 of the Continental Division Semifinal.
After a draw win in the offensive zone, Ryan Gil put the puck down to Lane King in the left wing corner. King found Storjohann at the near faceoff dot and he one-timed a shot past Motor City goalkeeper Trevor Babin for the deciding goal.
The marker capped the comeback for the River Dragons after they fell behind 1-0 thanks to a Connor Inger power play goal at 8:48 of the second period. Cody Rodgers tied the game at 16:04 of the second, taking a cross-ice feed from Jay Croop and burying a wrist shot under the crossbar for his first of the postseason.
Breandan Colgan stopped 20-of-21 shots to earn the win for Columbus.
The scene now shifts to Georgia for Friday night's Game 2. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 pm, and single game playoff tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023
- Storjohann's Late Marker Gives River Dragons Game One Win - Columbus River Dragons
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Continental Champion Carolina Readying for Round 1 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Binghamton vs Watertown Round One Preview - Binghamton Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus River Dragons Stories
- Storjohann's Late Marker Gives River Dragons Game One Win
- River Dragons Announce First Round Playoff Schedule
- FPHL Free Agency Window Set to Begin
- River Dragons Drop Shootout, Finish Second in Continental Division
- River Dragons Unveil Anniversary Logo, Announce Lease Extension with City