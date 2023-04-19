Storjohann's Late Marker Gives River Dragons Game One Win

FRASER, MI - Alex Storjohann scored the game-winning goal with just 2:48 remaining in regulation time to give the Columbus River Dragons a 2-1 win over the Motor City Rockers in Game 1 of the Continental Division Semifinal.

After a draw win in the offensive zone, Ryan Gil put the puck down to Lane King in the left wing corner. King found Storjohann at the near faceoff dot and he one-timed a shot past Motor City goalkeeper Trevor Babin for the deciding goal.

The marker capped the comeback for the River Dragons after they fell behind 1-0 thanks to a Connor Inger power play goal at 8:48 of the second period. Cody Rodgers tied the game at 16:04 of the second, taking a cross-ice feed from Jay Croop and burying a wrist shot under the crossbar for his first of the postseason.

Breandan Colgan stopped 20-of-21 shots to earn the win for Columbus.

The scene now shifts to Georgia for Friday night's Game 2. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 pm, and single game playoff tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

