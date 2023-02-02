Storjohann, Colgan Earn League Awards for January

February 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has named Alex Storjohann Rookie of the Month and Breandan Colgan Goaltender of the Month for January 2023.

Colgan had a record-setting January, carrying a shutout streak into the month that would put him in the FPHL history books with the longest shutout streak at 259:41, and most consecutive shutouts with four. He didn't allow a goal until almost halfway through January and finished the month with yet another shutout, setting the league record for most in a season with six.

For the month of January Colgan finished 4-3-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.35 goals against average.

Storjohann recorded multi-point games in five of nine River Dragons contests for the month of January. He would total 5-9-14 for Columbus including a three-game point streak to end the the month hot. Storjohann sits second on the River Dragons with 48 points, one behind teammate Jacob Kelly. He also leads the team in assists with 28 on the season.

The team will now head out on a pair of road trips to Danbury to face the Hat Tricks, followed by a return to Carolina against the Thunderbirds. The next home game will be on Friday, February 17th against the Delaware Thunder at 7:30 pm. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and start as low as $9 each.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.