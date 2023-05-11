Stolen Bases to Benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI - Look out for speedy Spiders on the basepaths! Each time a Dock Spiders player steals a base at home this season (including playoffs), Silica For Your Home will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. Silica For Your Home recently celebrated 100 years of service to the Fond du Lac-area community in 2022 and are proud of their family business spanning four generations.

"Being around as long as we have, we take giving back to the community seriously because we see first hand the positive impact that it has on our community.," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "Giving back is part of who we are at Silica, and we are so happy to contribute to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. We love everything that the organization stands for and all they do to support Fond du Lac communities, so this donation just made sense to us!""

"The Boys & Girls Club is honored to partner with two amazing Fond du Lac businesses with this promotion in Silica For Your Home and the Dock Spiders," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Chief Executive Officer Dan Hebel. "The dollars earned will support the provision of amazing afterschool and summer opportunities for youth in Fond du Lac. We're hopeful for lots of action on the basepaths this summer!"

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen at home this season, Silica For Your Home has partnered with the Dock Spiders for a Chandler Simpson bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, August 5. The bobblehead features Simpson celebrating his Northwoods League record-breaking stolen base during the 2021 season. Simpson finished that season with a Northwoods League-record 55 stolen bases. Currently, former Dock Spider Victor Scott (St. Louis Cardinals organization) leads all of minor league baseball with 22 stolen bases this season, while Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays organization) is tied for second among all minor leaguers with 20 stolen bases. Scott and Simpson accounted for two of the eight former Dock Spiders selected in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2023 schedule is highlighted by 18 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season! The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features four bobbleheads, a reversible bucket hat, a snapback hat, and one pair of socks. The home slate also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Click on the links to see all 18 giveaway dates, daily specials, and the full promotional schedule.

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com, by visiting the ballpark ticket office, or by calling (920) 907-9833.

