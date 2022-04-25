Stokes Jr.'s Big Day Not Enough as Revs Drop Finale to Ducks

(Central Islip, NY): Troy Stokes Jr. clobbered a game-tying homer in the seventh and drove in three but the York Revolution dropped a 9-4 decision in the rubber match of their opening weekend series against the Long Island Ducks on a blustery Sunday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York starter Jorge Martinez, making his first start with the Revs since 2016, matched Long Island hurler Scott Harkin with scoreless frames through the first three innings as the pitchers starred in the early portion of the contest.

The Ducks cracked open the scoring in a big way in the bottom of the fourth as Daniel Fields struck an opposite field three-run homer to left, propelling Long Island in front, 3-0.

The Revs answered in the very next inning, doing so in bizarre fashion. Jack Kenley reached on an error by catcher Mitch Calandra who fumbled a tap in front of the plate, and Zach Racusin smashed a ball past short and also reached on what was ruled an error. Carlos Rivero reached on a strike out-wild pitch to load the bases with no outs. Yefri Perez drove in the first run on a hard one-hopper that was knocked aside by first baseman Sam Travis, a play that was also ruled an error, the Ducks' third of the inning and fourth of the game. Stokes Jr. capitalized with a two-run single up the middle, leveling the ledger at 3-3.

Jhoendri Herrera entered to work a scoreless frame in the home fifth out of the Revolution bullpen, but the Ducks retook the lead in the sixth as Dustin Woodcock came home on a throwing error by Rivero at shortstop as his attempt to complete a double play was hampered by Fields' takeout slide at second.

York tied the game for the second time as Stokes Jr. bombed a solo homer to left in the top of the seventh, the Revs' first long ball of the season.

Long Island once again responded in the bottom of the seventh as Vladimir Frias raced home on a wild pitch by Johsson Arias (0-1) that snuck through catcher Carlos Castro and halfway to the backstop, just far enough for the go-ahead run to cross.

York threatened in the eighth as Josue Herrera worked a two-out walk and Kenley greeted lefty closer Tyler Webb with a single to center, but Webb retired Racusin on a fly out to quiet the threat before striking out the side around a pair of singles in the ninth to complete his first save.

Long Island busted it open with a four-run bottom of the eighth, taking advantage of five walks from Revs reliever Alberto Rodriguez in his first outing of the season.

Stokes Jr. led the offense, going 3-for-5 as he posted his second multi-hit performance in the first three games. He is now 5-for-13 to begin the season, and also swiped his third stolen base.

