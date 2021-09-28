Stoia Inked to Training Camp Agreement

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm has signed defenseman Matt Stoia to a training camp agreement ahead of the team's third training camp in franchise history. Stoia, 22, played with FPHL Port Huron and the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 19-20 season; his rookie campaign. Prior to turning pro the Michigan native logged minutes in the OHL, NAHL and USHL.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit QuadCityStorm.com to purchase tickets.

