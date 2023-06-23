Stockton's Win Streak Stopped by San Jose in 16-7 Defeat

STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Ports (26-40) four-game winning streak came to a close on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark, falling 16-7 to the San Jose Giants (40-26).

Ross Stripling, making a rehab start, tossed four strong innings for San Jose and allowed just two earned runs while striking out ten. From the end of the first inning through the fourth, he put together a string of nine consecutive strikeouts.

Hayden Wynja (4-1) got the win for the Giants, pitching the middle three innings. Meanwhile, Luis Carrasco (0-2) took the loss for Stockton after surrendering five earned runs over 2.2 innings pitched.

Alexander Suarez led the San Jose offense with a 3-for-5 performance, including a double and two runs scored. Colby Thomas paced the Stockton offense with a three-RBI evening, now totaling eight through the first three games of the series.

After San Jose jumped out to a 9-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, Stockton responded with a five-run frame two draw within two runs. That's the closest they would get as one more run came in for San Jose in the eighth, before the Giants exploded with six runs in the ninth inning.

The loss broke Stockton's winning streak, while the win also ended a four-game skid for San Jose. The two teams return to the diamond on Friday night for game four of the series. LHP Nomar Medina (3-3, 4.69) is scheduled to start for San Jose and James Gonzalez (2-4, 3.93) will go for the Ports. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

